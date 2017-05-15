× Conservatives push for requiring 7-year rule renewals

MADISON — The state chamber of commerce and a conservative advocacy group are praising a new Republican proposal that would require all state administrative rules to expire every seven years unless renewed.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and state Sen. Alberta Darling circulated the bill for co-sponsors Monday. They say the measure will ensure that state regulations stay current and relevant.

The bill would require state agency’s to seek approval from the Legislature to renew rules and regulations every seven years. If there is an objection, then the rule would have to be re-adopted, a process that gives the public a chance to weigh in.

Americans for Prosperity and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce both are in support of the measure, saying it will protect people from undue regulatory burdens.