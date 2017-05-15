MILWAUKEE -- Is someone trying to steal your money? Card skimmers are now more advanced and more discreet. Contact 6 shows you the latest devices and how to protect yourself -- only on FOX6 News at 10:13 p.m.
Credit card skimmers: How to protect yourself against these devices
-
Greenfield police warn of new, more discreet ATM skimmers
-
Wisconsin lawmakers propose card skimmer crackdown
-
“Illegitimate cards:” Officials recover bundle of 1,300 gift cards; 700+ bought with stolen information
-
Alert: Taxpayers reporting fake, threatening Wisconsin Department of Revenue calls
-
“I’m in shock:” Oak Creek grandmother lost $12K when scammer posed as her grandson
-
-
Price drops after you buy? This app re-claims your cash
-
2 men, woman sought in suspected case of “skimming” in southern Wisconsin
-
New scam tricks victims out of thousands of dollars using old con
-
SCAM alert! College student’s pizza order makes him target of police raid
-
That $50 Lowe’s Mother’s Day coupon on Facebook is a scam
-
-
“This is a serious scam:” Scammers targeting taxpayers during tax season
-
Hungry? You can now order food from 70+ Milwaukee restaurants using UberEats!
-
“I hope that they’re not hurting them:” Woman worries after her dogs were stolen from her home