“Crews are moving:” First steel rails being laid for Milwaukee streetcar; project gets mixed reaction

MILWAUKEE -- The first stretch of rails for the Milwaukee streetcar is now in place in the downtown area as of Monday, May 15th. Crews laid down the first steel rails on St. Paul between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

"An excellent project. Anything they do downtown is good," said Gary Goedsch, who lives downtown.

"They took away my parking, so I've got that issue to deal with," said John Riester, who works downtown.

Traffic is down to a single eastbound lane so crews can tear up St. Paul and lay track for the Milwaukee streetcar. Work will continue on that stretch into the fall.

"Crews are moving into Broadway. So beginning on Wednesday, they'll be saw cutting for the actual track bed," said Carolynn Gellings, construction manager.

Broadway is already a sea of construction cones. There's also no parking on a five-block stretch from Clybourn to Kilbourn.

"We're just going to deal with it as it comes. There's not much we can do about it," said Lorry Powers, business owner.

Powers Jewelry is offering customers free parking in a nearby garage. Business owners said they're expecting some short-term pain -- but hope the streetcar will bring long-term gain.

"My long-range hope is that some of the empty storefronts will become full of other goods and services, other retail spaces, restaurants; restaurants would be great," said Kerry Shannon, business owner.

The $128 million project has been years in the making -- and controversial. Now that everyone can see it, some expect the streetcar to gain support.

"I think it'll be one of those things that everyone will forget about and they'll move on to something else," Goedsch said.

There are detour signs on St. Paul. If you're trying to get to the Amtrak station, it can be tricky depending on which way you are coming. On Broadway, the city is encouraging drivers to use Water or Milwaukee Streets to avoid construction there.

The streetcar construction manager said the work is on schedule for a fall 2018 opening.

CLICK HERE to monitor the progress of the Milwaukee streetcar construction.