Police: Woman, child in stroller struck by vehicle; driver later turned himself in

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were called out to the area near Layton Boulevard and Mitchell Monday, May 15th for a crash involving a woman who was pushing a stroller.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was crossing the street while pushing a stroller with a three-year-old inside, when they were struck, and the driver then drove away from the scene.

Both the woman and child were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver later turned himself into police. Police said he was afraid of a crowd that gathered at the scene.

