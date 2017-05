× Goose causes transformer to blow, knocking out power to 2,000+ in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Officials in Waukesha County said a transformer blew Monday night, May 15th — leading to a widespread power outage. It was caused by a goose!

The We Energies Outage Map shows more than 2,000 customers impacted in the Waukesha area, as of 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.