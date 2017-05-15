Tornadoes, large hail possible: “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather in SE WI

MILWAUKEE — The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of southeast Wisconsin under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Monday, May 15th.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say “Enhanced Risk” means that numerous severe storms are possible in our area. These storms may be persistent and at times become intense. There is a risk for extensive wind damage, large hail up to 2″ and the potential for tornadoes – yes plural.

Right now, the line of what looks to be the strongest storms will be entering our viewing area by about 6 p.m.

At the moment, the biggest threat is straight line wind damage. However, remember that tornadoes and large hail are indeed possible with this system.

Be Ready!

Storms moving into WI today could be strong/severe. Main threats, strong wind and large hail. Monitor situation closely. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/1jI5qsVXUq — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) May 15, 2017

