ESPN report: Eddie Lacy collects $55K for weighing in below set limit

GREEN BAY — NFL insider for ESPN Adam Schefter is reporting that Eddie Lacy weighed in at 253 pounds on Monday, May 15th.

Schefter says because that’s two pounds below the limit the Seattle Seahawks set for Lacy, he is now collecting a cool $55,000.

Lacy agreed to terms in March with the Seahawks, a team that has been plagued by injuries at the position in recent years.

Lacy was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2014, but has since been slowed by injuries and lost favor with Packers coach Mike McCarthy at times.