Make your pizza healthier: This Italian pie will satisfy all your cravings without the calories

MILWAUKEE -- It tastes so good -- why can't it just be healthy? We're talking about pizza. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to help give your pizza a powerful, nutritious punch.
Powered Up Pizza
Ingredients:
Crust of choice (sprouted grain, cauliflower, sourdough)
- Angelic Bakehouse Flattza’s or wraps
- Cali’flour Premade Crusts
- Udi’s Gluten Free Thin & Crispy
Sauce of choice (traditional organic red tomato, variety of pesto blends, sweet potato mash)
Toppings of choice (endless combinations)
- peppers, onions, mushrooms
- spinach, sundried tomatoes, onions, artichokes
- spinach, olives,
- zucchini, sweet potato, eggplant,garlic
- basil, sundried tomato, mushrooms, onions, chicken
- chicken, artichoke, garlic, spinach
- shaved Brussels sprouts, shrimp, garlic, cilantro
- broccoli, cauliflower, onions, olives
- Chicken, peppers, onions
- Pineapple, shrimp, basil, garlic
- Sea salt, pepper, red pepper flakes
- Avocado (after baking)
- BE CREATIVE!
Cheese of choice (goat cheese, feta, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Spritz olive oil on bottom side of pizza crust.
- Bake crust for 2-4 minutes depending on thickness.
- Take out of oven and add sauce, toppings of choice and cheese.
- Return to oven and bake for 8-10 minutes until cheese is melted.
- If you prefer your veggies on the softer side, sauté them for five minutes on the stove before adding them to your pizza.