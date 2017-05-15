LIVE VIDEO: Watch 36th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

Make your pizza healthier: This Italian pie will satisfy all your cravings without the calories

MILWAUKEE -- It tastes so good -- why can't it just be healthy? We're talking about pizza. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to help give your pizza a powerful, nutritious punch.

Powered Up Pizza

Ingredients:

Crust of choice (sprouted grain, cauliflower, sourdough)

  • Angelic Bakehouse Flattza’s or wraps
  • Cali’flour Premade Crusts
  • Udi’s Gluten Free Thin & Crispy

Sauce of choice (traditional organic red tomato, variety of pesto blends, sweet potato mash)

Toppings of choice (endless combinations)

  • peppers, onions, mushrooms
  • spinach, sundried tomatoes, onions, artichokes
  • spinach, olives,
  • zucchini, sweet potato, eggplant,garlic
  • basil, sundried tomato, mushrooms, onions, chicken
  • chicken, artichoke, garlic, spinach
  • shaved Brussels sprouts, shrimp, garlic, cilantro
  • broccoli, cauliflower, onions, olives
  • Chicken, peppers, onions
  • Pineapple, shrimp, basil, garlic
  • Sea salt, pepper, red pepper flakes
  • Avocado (after baking)
  • BE CREATIVE!

Cheese of choice (goat cheese, feta, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Spritz olive oil on bottom side of pizza crust.
  3. Bake crust for 2-4 minutes depending on thickness.
  4. Take out of oven and add sauce, toppings of choice and cheese.
  5. Return to oven and bake for 8-10 minutes until cheese is melted.
  6. If you prefer your veggies on the softer side, sauté them for five minutes on the stove before adding them to your pizza.