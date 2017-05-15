Make your pizza healthier: This Italian pie will satisfy all your cravings without the calories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It tastes so good -- why can't it just be healthy? We're talking about pizza. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to help give your pizza a powerful, nutritious punch.

Powered Up Pizza

Ingredients:

Crust of choice (sprouted grain, cauliflower, sourdough)

Angelic Bakehouse Flattza’s or wraps

Cali’flour Premade Crusts

Udi’s Gluten Free Thin & Crispy

Sauce of choice (traditional organic red tomato, variety of pesto blends, sweet potato mash)

Toppings of choice (endless combinations)

peppers, onions, mushrooms

spinach, sundried tomatoes, onions, artichokes

spinach, olives,

zucchini, sweet potato, eggplant,garlic

basil, sundried tomato, mushrooms, onions, chicken

chicken, artichoke, garlic, spinach

shaved Brussels sprouts, shrimp, garlic, cilantro

broccoli, cauliflower, onions, olives

Chicken, peppers, onions

Pineapple, shrimp, basil, garlic

Sea salt, pepper, red pepper flakes

Avocado (after baking)

BE CREATIVE!

Cheese of choice (goat cheese, feta, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan)

Directions: