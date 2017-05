MILWAUKEE — One person was seriously injured in a crash that closed the two left lanes on I-43 northbound near Hampton on Monday, May 15th.

According to the North Shore Fire Department, a 19-year-old man was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over.

There’s no word at this point as to what may have caused the crash.

The scene was cleared as of 9:00 p.m.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.