× Man suffers critical injuries in shooting that led to crash near 24th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspect(s) after a man was shot and wounded Sunday night, May 14th near 24th and North.

Police said the victim, a 26-year-old man, was inside a vehicle shortly before midnight when an unknown suspect fired several shots into the vehicle.

The vehicle then crashed into a fence.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive in the shooting and search for suspect(s).