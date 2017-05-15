× Monday marks the final day to apply for energy assistance in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — Monday, May 15th is the final day for Milwaukee County residents to apply for energy assistance.

Officials said Monday Milwaukee County’s Energy Assistance Program has already exceeded the best “end of the season numbers:”

May 15, 2014 (record high): 61,553 applicants

May 15, 2017 (NEW record high): 61,804 as of 10:00 a.m. Monday

Energy assistance involves a one-time payment for eligible residents, covering a portion of their energy costs.

“This service provides an average benefit of almost $500 to those who apply. We are eager to provide this service to ease the burden of utility bills for the thousands of senior citizens and working families with know this benefit can assist,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said in a statement.

Eligible residents can schedule appointments to apply for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program

(WHEAP). They can call 414-270-4-MKE, or go online to www.energyassistancemke.org.

There are also flexible walk-in options at our six service locations, Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – noon: