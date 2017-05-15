× Not properly inspected: Several products made by Leroy Meats in Horicon recalled

Several products made by Leroy Meats in Horicon are being recalled because they were not properly inspected prior to their sale, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Monday, May 15th.

The affected products were sold under the brand names “Leroy Meats of Horicon” and “Mississippi Meats” — based in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

According to the DATCP, this recall has been initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection conducted by state inspectors at this establishment. Evidence shows that the firm’s products were not produced with the benefit of inspection by state officials as required for products that are labeled with the Wisconsin mark of inspection which contains the words “WIS. DEPT. AGR. INSPECTED 365.”

All products were sold at retail stores as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state prior to May 12th, 2017.

The establishment has voluntarily recalled the product and is working with DATCP to collect as much product as possible.

The following is a list of products included in this recall:

Leroy Meats of Horicon

Sloppy Joes

Roast Pork in Gravy

Chicken Marsala

Sliced Roast Beef in Gravy

Barbeque Shredded Beef

Shredded Roast Beef in Gravy

Breakfast Bacon Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

Barbeque Shredded Pork

Liver Pate Cracker Spread

Italian Sausage Ziti Bake

Barbeque Shredded Chicken

Beef Pepper Steak

Roast Turkey in Gravy

Chicken Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stew

Beef Tips with Mushrooms in Gravy

Breakfast Ham Burrito

Chicken Ala King

Chili

Chicken Noodle Soup

Cooked Taco Meat

Chicken Philly Meat

Lasagna

Mississippi Meats

Chicken Pot Pie

Beef Pot Pie

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician.

Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.