GREEN BAY — Two reporters from ESPN are reporting that Green Bay Packers fourth round pick Vince Biegel underwent foot surgery last week.

Packers' fourth-round pick Vince Biegel underwent foot surgery last week, per @RobDemovsky and me. Start of training camp in jeopardy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2017

It appears Biegel may be doubtful for the start of training camp.

