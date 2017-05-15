Some perennial garden plants are more vigorous than others; learn to plan for this tendency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulips, daffodils and other spring flowers are perennials that come back every year. Find out what you should do as they fade for this year to get them ready for next year.

Perennial plants are gradually emerging, slowed down by the cool weather. Even before they flower, their leaves and shapes can be appreciated.

Some perennial garden plants are more vigorous than others. You will learn to plan for this tendency so it can work for you and your garden.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.