Tosa East sophomore making big strides on the track this season

WAUWATOSA -- Sophomore Brooklyn Blackburn just started competing in track & field two years ago and has already risen above much of the competition. Brooklyn says she decided to go out for track just because she thought she was fast. It turns out, she is right. She now holds the outdoor track school record at Wauwatosa East in the 110m hurdles. Brooklyn ran it in 15.18 seconds. Brooklyn also competes in the 4x200m relay, 4x400m relay and the high jump. But she says the hurdles are her baby and what she focuses on. Her goal this season is to get to the state track meet. Though just a sophomore, she says she would like to compete in track after high school. Brooklyn also plays basketball and says she will be trying out for the volleyball team at Wauwatosa East in the fall.

