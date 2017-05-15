× Wauwatosa police: 67-year-old man shot, wounded early Monday

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are investigating the shooting of a 67-year-old man early Monday, May 15th.

Officials say the officers were called to the neighborhood near 95th and Grantosa shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday.

The 67-year-old victim was apparently sitting in his car when he was approached by two suspects — at least one of them was armed with a gun.

Officials say the victim drove off — and shots were fired. At some point, the victim was hit — and he was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.