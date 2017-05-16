Alleged “major drug dealer,” arrested in Beaver Dam, pleads guilty to 4 of 16 charges

BEAVER DAM — A 27-year-old Beaver Dam woman, who was facing 16 drug-related felonies has reached a plea deal in the case against her.

Lacresha Lightfoot on Tuesday pleaded guilty to four charges:

Manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than one gram), as party to a crime

Manufacture/deliver heroin (less than three grams), as party to a crime

Manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than one gram), as party to a crime

Manufacture/deliver heroin (less than three grams), as party to a crime

She will be sentenced on August 2nd.

Lightfoot was arrested on November 14th following a traffic stop in Beaver Dam. Investigators said she was a “major drug dealer.”

According to Dodge County Sheriff’s officials, Lightfoot is known to have operated her drug distribution ring from several locations throughout the Beaver Dam — including Lakecrest Drive, Rosendale Street and the Shoe Factory Apartments on N. Spring Street.

The numerous sale of these drugs took place in common public locations throughout Beaver Dam.

Sheriff’s officials say Lightfoot had several associates working for her in her drug distribution business and officials are working to bring them to justice as well.

Sheriff’s officials called this arrest “a major break in supply of these dangerous and deadly drugs to our community.”

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg argued against lowering Lightfoot’s bail shortly after her arrest.

“She is from the Chicago area. She came here. She set up this drug operation. She refers to Beaver Dam as her city. This is her drug territory. She is a high level drug dealer. She has brought a tremendous amount of misery and destruction to our community and she has done so for profit,” Klomberg said.