× “Big news:” 2 ramps, bridge to reopen in Zoo Interchange by Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE — DOT officials on Tuesday, May 16th announced some big news as it relates to the ongoing Zoo Interchange construction project. Two ramps and a bridge are expected to reopen by Memorial Day weekend.

According to a tweet from DOT officials, the Zoo Interchange southbound-eastbound ramp, the Zoo Interchange eastbound-northbound ramp and the Wisconsin Avenue bridge over I-41 are all expected to reopen by Memorial Day weekend.

BIG NEWS: the Zoo Int SB-EB ramp, Zoo Int EB-NB ramp, and the Wisconsin Ave bridge over I-41 will open by Memorial Day weekend! pic.twitter.com/o2hrono91Q — WI Zoo Interchange (@WIZooIC) May 16, 2017

Below is a bird’s eye view of the current Zoo Interchange, and what the Zoo Interchange will look like when it’s done:

CLICK HERE for the very latest on this project.