Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station, near College and Howell.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15th.

According to police, a male suspect walked into the business, pointed a gun at an employee, demanded money, and then fled the scene with the money.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 18-20 years-old, and around 5’6”-5’9” tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans. The suspect’s gun was a revolver with white tape wrapped around the grip.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.