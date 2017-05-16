Enjoy upscale home-like experience for both you and your four-legged friend, but where?

PEWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Dog Nest in Pewaukee. The Dog Nest offers an upscale home-like experience for both dog and dog owner. The focus is on creating an enriched environment that is fun, safe and clean, while experiencing a first-class ambiance.

The Dog Nest offers daycare, boarding, grooming, training, spa services, educational seminars and fundraising events.

