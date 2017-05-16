Get a peek inside this historic Frank Lloyd Wright home for sale in Oak Park, Illinois

OAK PARK, IL — Take a peek inside a historic Frank Lloyd Wright home — now listed for sale in Oak Park, Illinois.

“Nestled in the heart of Oak Park,” atproperties.com says Lloyd Wright’s “Laura Gale” house features some of the finest and most photographed architecture in the world.

The website says the home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and has many unique features including a massive brick chimney, efficient kitchen and beautiful views of the backyard and deck.

Oak Park is located ten miles directly west of Chicago. In addition to Frank Lloyd Wright, Oak Park has been home to many notable Americans over the years including Ernest Hemingway.

Like what you see? Frank Lloyd Wright’s Laura Gale house can be yours for $1,075,000.