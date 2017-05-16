× Human remains found in shed after fire belonged to 2 people; 1 positively identified

IXONIA — Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, May 16th announced human remains recovered in a shed that burned on April 24th in Ixonia have been partially identified.

According to sheriff’s officials, it was determined the remains belonged to two separate individuals.

One set of remains have been identified as those of 61-year-old Brion Downie, who lived at the home.

The second set of remains has yet to be identified. Additional DNA tests are being performed in an effort to identify this individual.

The investigation is ongoing.

The fire happened inside a shed located on Northside Drive near County Highway P in Ixonia around 6:15 a.m. on April 24th.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called out for the report of a structure fire, and found a shed and residence on the property with working fires.

The human remains were discovered a day later.

The Ixonia Fire Department was assisted by 24 other units from various departments in and out of Jefferson County in fighting this fire.