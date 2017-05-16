× Meijer opens new location in West Bend

WEST BEND — Get ready shoppers, Meijer announced Tuesday, May 16th the opening of a new 192,000-square-foot supercenter in West Bend. The new store is one of two new Meijer supercenters opening and part of an investment of more than $375 million in Wisconsin and across the Midwest, which includes six other new stores and 22 different remodel projects throughout its six-state footprint.

“We are very pleased to provide our new West Bend neighbors with the service, selection, quality and low prices that Meijer customers in other communities have come to expect,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said.

According to a news release, the West Bend store, located at 2180 S Main St., along with a Howard location that also opened Tuesday, are the eighth and ninth Meijer stores to open in Wisconsin. An additional Meijer store opened in Greenfield on April 25th. The opening of the stores gives local residents access to a new, full-service retailer in their community as well as the added benefit of Meijer’s home delivery service, which will be available at all its locations in Wisconsin through shipt.com starting June 8th.

The store’s first day of business featured a ribbon-cutting event, followed by remarks from Meijer leadership, the City of West Bend and local officials. The store also demonstrated its commitment to the community by making a donation to the West Bend Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. Store Director Michael Joyce presented $25,000 to the organization, which will use the donation for improvements and updates to a playground and shelters at four of its parks. The store also donated $20,000 to West Bend East and West Bend West High Schools.

With more than 230 stores located across the Midwest, the new store is built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards and will be open 24 hours a day. The grocery options that Meijer offers include more than 600 varieties of farm-fresh produce and a full-service meat department that features fresh seafood, Certified Angus Beef and custom cuts of meat. The bakery specializes in custom-decorated cakes and fresh bread baked four times daily.

As part of its ongoing community support, Meijer donates more than six percent of its net profit to charitable organizations annually, and each of its stores works with local food pantries and banks to help fight hunger at the local level. Since 2008, the retailer’s Simply Give program has generated more than $28 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest.

In addition to the retailer’s traditional grocery, merchandise, and garden center, the Meijer pharmacy will feature a drive-thru pick up and the company’s free prescription program. The prescription program includes leading oral generic antibiotics with a special focus on prescriptions most often filled for children, prenatal vitamins, and medications for those with diabetes and high cholesterol. Since its inception in 2006, the program has filled more than 39 million free prescriptions, saving Meijer customers more than $530 million.

As part of its grand opening celebration, the new West Bend Meijer location will feature a variety of events beginning Thurs., May 18th. The first 200 customers to enter the store after 6 a.m. on May 18th will receive a Meijer mystery gift card with a value of $5, $10 or $20.

“Our team has been hard at work preparing for this opening, and we can’t wait for the West Bend community to experience all we have to offer,” Store Director Michael Joyce said.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 230 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, visit www.meijer.com.