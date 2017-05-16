× Police: Altercation inside vehicle leads to shooting; 17-year-old boy injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred Monday night, May 15th on the city’s north side.

It happened around 8 p.m. near 16th and Hadley.

According to police, the investigation reveals that the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee, was seated in a vehicle with at least one other subject at the listed location.

An altercation took place inside the vehicle, at which time the victim is shot. The victim exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by an associate. He is being treated for a gunshot injury and is expected to survive.

MPD continues to investigate the shooting and search for a suspect.