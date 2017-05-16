Recent graduate of Brookfield Academy accused of raping woman in her dorm in St. Louis

BROOKFIELD — A recent graduate of Brookfield Academy, attending school in St. Louis is charged with sexual assault — accused of raping a woman in her dorm.

19-year-old Colten Bonk is accused of raping a woman at her residence hall at St. Louis University. Bonk is a freshman at the private college.

According to KTVI, the woman told police Bonk, who she knew, sexually assaulted her early on Saturday morning, May 13th, in her dorm, after choking and biting her.

Bonk was being held on $75,000 bond.

A school spokeswoman said Tuesday, May 16th they could not provide any information about his status at the school.

Bonk is charged with rape, attempted rape, assault and sodomy in this case. Bail has been set at $75,000.

