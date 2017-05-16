× Sex offender placement decisions would change under proposal added to budget

MADISON — Wisconsin counties would have more of a say in where violent sexual offenders live once they are placed on supervised release under a proposal added to the state budget.

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approved the changes Tuesday.

Under the plan, the offender would be released to the county where they lived at the time they committed the crime. Local communities would be given more of a say in where released offenders live, including proximity to schools, day care, parks and churches.

Current prohibitions barring violent sex offenders from living within 1,500 feet of any school, day care, youth center, nursing home, church or public park would not have to be followed.

A judge would still have the final decision on placement.