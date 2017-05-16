Silver Alert: Authorities searching for 75-year-old Thomas Stokes of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a critically missing 75-year-old Thomas Stokes. Stokes was last seen near North 30th and Glendale Avenue Tuesday morning, May 16th around 11 a.m. Officials say he suffers from dementia.

Authorities describe Stokes as a black male, 6’2″ tall, 204 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a gray windbreaker jacket, blue long-sleeved T-shirt, navy blue slacks, black slip-on leather shoes, navy blue New York Yankees hat with gray bill, and has a medical bracelet on his right wrist.

Stokes is driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet HHR with plate number 707-RBV.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.