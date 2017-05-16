× Strong storms roll through southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Storms that rolled through Wisconsin packed quite a punch.

WKOW-TV reports emergency management officials in Grant County reported a gust that hit 68 miles per hour in Cuba City Monday night. Tree branches were downed in the Hazel Green area and debris was blowing across the highway in Ellenboro.

The National Weather Service office in La Crosse received numerous reports of winds topping 50 miles per hour. Trees and power lines are down in Green and Lafayette counties.

Hail ranged from pea-size to about golf ball-size.