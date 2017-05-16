× Summerfest announces new “Level Up” concert viewing deck at Miller Lite Oasis

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest on Tuesday, May 16th announced details of a new elevated viewing deck on the grounds, Level Up, an exclusive area located in the renovated Miller Lite Oasis area, overlooking the stage.

According to a press release, the deck will feature a private bar and restrooms, seating, and flat-screen TVs. Level Up will be open during the 11 days of Summerfest and guests will receive a wristband which will allow come and go access from 6:00 p.m. – midnight.

To reserve a spot in Level Up, fest-goers must purchase a ticket either online at ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000 or at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office for $100 per person (ticketing fees not included). Level Up ticket includes admission to Summerfest, 2 beverages, evening appetizers, as well as the amenities listed above. For more information, log onto http://summerfest.com/level-up.

During Summerfest, guests will be able enjoy concerts in the comfort of the new Level Up deck by headliners including Flume, Bleachers, Ludacris, Walk The Moon, DNCE, Lee Brice, and many more.

