“The Godfather” is celebrating 45 years — and Gino has a special giveaway

Posted 10:46 am, May 16, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's hard to believe -- but it's been 45 years since the Corleone family captivated audiences on the big screen in "The Godfather." Our favorite Italian, Gino, joins Real Milwaukee with something special to mark the occasion.