Wauwatosa school locks up basketball hoops after hours as “temporary solution” to rowdy behavior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Let them play or put a lid on it. The basketball nets outside one Wauwatosa school are now off-limits once the school day ends. It's now just another part of locking up for the day; maintenance workers climb up and install bars across the top of both nets at Roosevelt Elementary School.

Wauwatosa resident, Michelle Sims, says she would often see teens shooting hoops at Roosevelt Elementary.

"I've seen lots of kids up there playing basketball. My daughter and I ride a bike, she has a little thing in the back, and we'll ride past and there's always kids up there playing basketball," said Sims.

Sims says it makes sense -- after all, none of the three parks closest to the school have a basketball court.

"There's not another park in the area that has actual basketball courts for the kids to go and play on so that was one of the only spots where the kids could go up and play," Sims said.

A spokeswoman for the Wauwatosa School District says over the last month, complaints from parents and neighbors sparked their drive to block the nets. She says there were concerns about loud, profane language and fights breaking out. The district says it has yet to get a complaint about the new restrictions.

The school district released the following statement:

"Neither the Wauwatosa School District or Roosevelt Elementary School have received any complaints from our community about the basketball hoop being locked after school hours. The complaints we have received are from Roosevelt students and parents concerned about the behavior - which has included fights - and profane language on the basketball courts after school while elementary-aged children are still trying to play on the playground. Several steps were taken to try and curtail the behavior on the courts. Locking the hoops was done after other attempts were unsuccessful. It is by no means a long-term solution. It is a temporary step to try and improve behavior for anyone who plays on the courts. At the end of the day, the courts are on school property. There is an expectation that appropriate language and behavior be used so that the environment is family friendly and appropriate for anyone who comes to enjoy the facilities."

adding in a statement: "several steps were taken to try and curtail the behavior on the courts. Locking the hoops was done after other attempts were unsuccessful."

"I am a resident so, you know, I do see the side of it if they're loud and rowdy -- making a lot of noise -- it could definitely be bothersome living in the area," said Sims.

Sims hopes officials can step back and find a long-term answer.

"Especially with it getting warmer you want the kids to find something safe to do, so playing basketball is definitely something safe. Keeping them busy, out of the streets, just giving them something to do," Sims said.

The district says this is not a permanent solution; they describe it as a temporary attempt to improve the behavior of those using the courts.