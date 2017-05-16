× Witnesses tell WGN conductor of Amtrak train shot in Naperville; investigation underway

NAPERVILLE, Illinois – Police are on the scene near a Metra station in Naperville, Illinois investigating reports of a shooting Tuesday evening, May 16th, according to WGN.

Trains have been halted due to the police activity.

WGN’s SkyCam9, over the investigation, shows that it appears to involve an Amtrak train.

Witnesses at the scene tell WGN the conductor of that Amtrak train was shot. That has not been confirmed by officials.

Metra Alert BNSF – Inbound And Outbound Train Movement Halted Near Naperville, Police Activity — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) May 16, 2017

