1 person dead following car vs. semi crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A man has been pronounced dead following a car vs. semi crash that happened on State Highway 67 near Town Road MM in the Township of Ashippun, Dodge County.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning, May 17th around 8:30 a.m.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation shows that a 2002 Pontiac was traveling westbound on Town Road MM approaching State Highway 67, when a 2016 Freightliner semi with box trailer, operated by a 52-year-old woman, was traveling northbound on State Highway 67. When the Pontiac entered the intersection, officials say it was struck by the semi.

Authorities say the driver of the Pontiac was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The semi burst into flames shortly after impact and then went off of the east side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.

The male driver of the Pontiac was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Freightliner sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Aurora Hospital in Summit.

Names of persons involved in the traffic crash are being withheld pending family notification.

Assisting at the scene was the Wisconsin State Patrol, Ashippun Fire and first responders, Neosho and Hustisford Fire Departments, Lebanon EMS and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

