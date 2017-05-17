× 46-year-old woman dies after car slams into tree on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — A 46-year-old woman has died after officials say she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree on Fond du Lac Avenue near Ridge Court in Milwaukee.

The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Milwaukee police, the woman was traveling eastbound in her 2002 Toyota Corolla when she lost control and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.

