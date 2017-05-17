Above & Beyond Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization servicing children and families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- Kramp spent the morning at Above & Beyond Children’s Museum. They are a non-profit organization servicing children and families in Sheboygan County.

About Above & Beyond Children’s Museum (website)

Above & Beyond Children’s Museum (ABCM) is a non-profit organization servicing children and families of Sheboygan County and it’s out of town visitors. Located in downtown Sheboygan, it has enjoyed 17 years of community service enhancing the lives and experiences of children and their families. From it’s humble beginning as a traveling road show featuring interactive children’s exhibits, it quickly outgrew it’s first location open only one day a month, to become an established community treasure offering service 6 days a week. It has been operating from its three-story historic location at 902 N. 8th Street since 1999 enriching thousands of children’s lives.