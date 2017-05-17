LIVE VIDEO: President Trump gives Commencement Address at United States Coast Guard Academy

Are old bottles of bug spray and sunscreen safe to use? Find out

Posted 9:27 am, May 17, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to start planning your family's summer vacation. But one question -- are old bottles of bug spray and sunscreen safe to use? Consumer reporter Steve Noviello joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.