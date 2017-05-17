Fatal crash: Motorcyclist loses control, strikes median near Veterans Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle that occurred early Wednesday morning, May 17th.

It happened on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park around 2:00 a.m.

The initial investigation reveals that a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling south on Lincoln Memorial Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck the median.

The motorcyclist received several injuries, and despite life-saving efforts by the Milwaukee Fire Department, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is on going.