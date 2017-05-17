Tornado Watch for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson counties until 11:00pm

Former FBI Director Mueller to lead President Trump-Russia probe

Posted 5:03 pm, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:04PM, May 17, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while hosting students from North Carolina in the Oval Office of the White House on May 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. The students built a rocket they named 'Trump' and are competing in a rocket competition this weekend in Northern Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment Wednesday, May 17th comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that President Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.