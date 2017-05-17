Gee’s Clippers opens new, combined location in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — A popular Milwaukee barbershop is combining its two locations into one big building. Gee’s Clippers is moving into a historic building in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The former bank on Martin Luther King and Garfield dates back to 1930, with 25-foot ceilings and lots of space, there’s enough room for 26 barbers and four stylists.

The owner says consolidating the two locations is something he had been hoping to do for a while but just needed the right space to come along.

The new Gee’s Clippers is located at 2200 N. Martin Luther King Drive.