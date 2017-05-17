How sweet it is: Get a sugar fix without blowing your diet, but how?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Would you like to indulge in something tasty to satisfy your sweet tooth and not feel guilty about it. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with some healthy swaps that will satisfy your cravings.

How Sweet It Is -- Healthier Swaps

Berries & Cream

Blueberries and raspberries are high in fiber & naturally sweet. A combo punch to knock out cravings.

Non-dairy whipped creams are available for those with dairy sensitivities.

Home-made banana ice cream

Bananas are a great source of vitamins C and B6, and are also packed with fiber and potassium.

Add-ins such as dark chocolates chips, mint, strawberries

Baked apple or pear topped with cinnamon

Optional to stuff the fruit with nuts and top with whipped cream.

Frozen grapes

Grapes contain resveratrol, which studies suggest may help lower levels of LDL cholesterol and promote blood vessel health.

Bofanna Bars

Made with fruit, pure dairy cream, natural sugar and added probiotics.

Yogurt parfait