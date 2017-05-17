Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s “subterranean entertainment destination” celebrates 90 years

MILWAUKEE — It is known to some as the “underground city.” On Wednesday, May 17th, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversary!

Landmark Lanes was built back in 1927 near Farwell and North in Milwaukee.

To celebrate, bartenders were serving up a commemorative “Cash Ale” from Lakefront Brewery and Ian’s Pizza dished out food.

According to a news release, the subterranean entertainment destination stretches over 24,000 square feet and features:

Three distinct bars

16 bowling lanes

35+ arcade and pinball machines

10 pool tables

Darts and foosball tables

Countless lounge areas including booths and cocktail tables