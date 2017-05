Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIN HILLS -- The U.S. Open at Erin Hills begins June 12th, and will attract golfers from around the world. And this morning the ramp up really begins, with media preview day at Erin Hills. Carl has a preview.

Meanwhile, FOX6 News will have all your U.S. Open coverage! The practice rounds begin on June 12th, and the championship begins on June 15th. We'll be at Erin Hills all week long.

