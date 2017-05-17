× Milwaukee VA hosts 2K walk, collects items for homeless veterans

MILWAUKEE — The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 17th hosted its annual 2K walk benefiting veterans.

Participants walked through the National Soldiers’ Home Historic District, and brought a toiletry donation for homeless veterans at the Vet’s Place Center.

This was part of a national event to encourage exercise and help those who have served.

There was also some friendly competition.

“I actually have a little incentive and that is, I’m actually going to grow my hair out, which I haven’t done for 14 years, if my department wins. We’re expecting a really good turnout this year,” Joel Golec said.

Last year, participants in Milwaukee donated more than $5,000 in toiletries for homeless veterans.