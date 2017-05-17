× Officials ID man killed after tornado tore through mobile home park near Chetek

Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when a tornado tore through a mobile home park in northwestern Wisconsin.

Barron County sheriff’s department officials say 46-year-old Eric Gavin was killed Tuesday evening by the tornado that destroyed the Prairie Lake Estates Mobile Home Park near Chetek.

It destroyed 50 to 60 trailer homes and injured 25 people, 17 of whom were taken to hospitals.

Storms barreled through a large swath of the central U.S. and tornadoes reportedly touched down in four other states, including Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and Oklahoma, where another man was killed trying to flee to safety.

The governors of Wisconsin and Oklahoma plan to survey the most damaged areas of their states later Wednesday.