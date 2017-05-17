“Only bring what is necessary:” TSA officials offer tips ahead of busy summer travel season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With the busy summer travel season almost upon us, the TSA wants to make sure travelers are aware of certain security policies.

"Only bring what is necessary through the checkpoint," said Mary Dresen, supervisory transportation security officer, TSA.

But in specific cases, for instance, a medication you need aboard a flight -- the liquid does not have to fit into a quart-sized plastic bag. That's where officers can use a BLS machine and a test strip.

In some cases, the machine can even scan the bottle unopened. Just inform the agent at the checkpoint.

"Communication is the key," said Dresen. "We want you to be treated with dignity."

Those traveling with medical conditions, disabilities or special needs can sign up for the "TSA Cares" program. The TSA recommends enrolling in the program at least 72 hours before travel time.

For those looking to get through the lines quickly, the TSA recommends signing up for Pre-Check.

"TSA here in Milwaukee will ensure that our Pre-Check lanes are open longer this summer travel period," said Mark Lendvay, TSA federal security director.

Additionally, there is a big change at Concourse C. United is moving from Concourse E to C which is going to add extra traffic at this security checkpoint, so the TSA recommends you give yourself extra time.

You should be at the airport 90 minutes before your flight, is their recommendation, especially during peak travel days, like the holidays, or peak travel times, like the early morning hours.

To sign up for "TSA Cares," you can call a free hotline or email the TSA directly.

TSA Email: TSA-ContactCenter@tsa.dhs.gov

TSA Cares Help Line: (TOLL FREE) 1-855-787-2227