Police: Man suffers serious injuries after shooting near 38th and Concorida

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that took place near North 38th and Concordia Wednesday afternoon, May 17th.

The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m.

According to police, an adult male was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek suspect(s) to determine a motive.