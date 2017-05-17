× Russia claims to have transcript of President Trump meeting with Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is ready to provide US Congress with a transcript of the talks between President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking at a press conference, Putin said the transcript could be provided “if the US administration finds it appropriate.”

The Trump administration has come under fire over a meeting at the Oval Office with Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last week, in which he shared security information that two sources described to CNN as classified.

The Washington Post first reported the allegations on Monday, claiming Trump had shared highly classified information in the talks.

Trump has hit back at the accusations, claiming it is his right as president to share information on security as he sees fit. But he did not confirm or deny whether the information was classified.

