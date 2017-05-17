× School bus flips in hit-and-run; 14 students hospitalized

LANCASTER, Pa. — A school bus has flipped on its side in a hit-and-run accident in Pennsylvania, sending more than a dozen people to the hospital. One student was ejected from the bus and was seriously injured.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says the Lancaster Mennonite school bus was taking students to school in East Lampeter Township on Wednesday morning when a sedan trying to pass two tractor-trailers hit an escort vehicle, causing it to side-swipe the bus.

The 14 students, the bus driver and another driver were taken to a hospital, where a spokesman says two students with trauma injuries were being transferred to children’s hospitals and everyone else was treated and released.

Police are looking for the light-colored sedan and its male driver.