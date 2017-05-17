× Summerfest 2017 daily admission promotions and special offers announced

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Wednesday, May 17th admission promotions, gate giveaways and special offers for 2017, providing Summerfest fans with free or discounted admission opportunities for every day of the festival.

All exchanges, unless otherwise stated, will take place at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth located at the Mid Gate Plaza.

Most admission promotions begin at noon and run while ticket supplies last or through mid-afternoon, whichever comes first, unless otherwise noted. They are valid on the day of the promotion only.Visit Summerfest.com for complete details. Patrons are reminded to arrive early as admission promotions are very popular.

Admission promotions and gate giveaways:

Wednesday, June 28 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

JOHNSON CONTROLS “STOMP OUT HUNGER” DAY WITH FOX 6 MILWAUKEE

All patrons arriving between noon – 3:00 pm who donate 3 non-perishable food items will receive 1 FREE weekday admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Donations will be accepted at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth as well as the North and South Gates. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Thursday, June 29 • 12:00 – 6:00 pm

THROWBACK THURSDAY PRESENTED BY PICK ‘N SAVE

Enjoy a collection of music through the decades from artists like Foghat, Berlin featuring Terri Nunn, Tommy Tutone Band, Fishbone, Slaughter, The Suburbs, The Church, and Soul Asylum. From noon – 6:00 pm all beverages will be 50% off (excluding ice cream drinks and smoothies). In addition, Pick ‘n Save customers can receive 4 FREE Summerfest tickets, valid for Throwback Thursday, June 29th (noon – 6:00 pm) for every $50 they spend at Pick ‘n Save locations, May 10 – June 13, 2017. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt and must be redeemed in person at the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on June 29th, 2017. Limit 3 offers / 12 tickets per transaction, no copies will be accepted.

Friday, June 30 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

SENDIK’S PRESENTS “GO RED DAY TO SUMMERFEST” WITH THE WISCONSIN BADGERS, THE BIG 920 AND 95.7 BIG FM

All patrons arriving between noon – 3:00 pm wearing a red shirt or presenting a famous Sendik’s Red Bag will receive 1 FREE weekday admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Stop by the Mid Gate Promotions Booth to receive your ticket.

GATE GIVEAWAY

Friday, June 30 • Starting at 5:00 pm

SUMMERFEST SMILE BOBBLEHEAD PRESENTED BY ROBERT HAACK DIAMONDS

The first 4,000 patrons will receive a voucher good for 1 Summerfest Smile bobblehead. The voucher can be redeemed at either Milwaukee area Robert Haack Diamonds location.

Saturday, July 1 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

GOODWILL DAY

The first 1,500 patrons receive 1 FREE general admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only, when presenting an original specially marked receipt showing a minimum purchase of $10.00 made at a Goodwill Store & Donation Center between June 1 and July 1, 2017. No copies or hand written receipts will be accepted. Arrive early as this is a popular promotion.

Sunday, July 2 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

KOHL’S FAMILY DAY

The first 2,500 patrons who donate 3 nutritious non-perishable food items will receive 1 FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Suggested items include canned chicken or tuna, fruits canned in 100% juice and low sodium vegetables. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Sunday, July 2 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

SUMMERFEST MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY

All active-duty military personnel and veterans, along with up to 4 family members, who present their Military ID at the designated turnstile at any gate will be admitted FREE.

Sunday, July 2 • 12:00 – 8:00 pm

TURNING 50 DURING THE 50TH

All patrons celebrating their 50th birthday in 2017 will be admitted FREE from noon – 8:00 pm on July 2 during the 50th Summerfest! Patrons must present a valid ID showing they were born in 1967 at the designated turnstile at any gate.

Tuesday, July 4 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

MOUNTAIN DEW® DAY

The first 2,500 patrons who present a specially marked Mountain Dew can with the Summerfest offer on the can will receive 1 FREE weekday admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Limit one can per person.

Wednesday, July 5 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

SENTRY FOODS AND DEAN’S MILK & ICE CREAM CHILDREN’S FEST DAY

All patrons arriving between noon – 3:00 pm will be admitted FREE! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities including the Map of Fun and the Family Ticket Package drawing. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.

Thursday, July 6 • 12:00 – 4:00 pm

DIRECT SUPPLY SENIORFEST DAY

All patrons age 60 and up will be admitted FREE when they check in at the designated turnstile at any gate. Those seniors will also receive an offer for $2 off a food and beverage (non-alcoholic) purchase over $10. Spend the day enjoying music spanning a range of genres including: The Booze Brothers, Bryan O’Donnell Band, Julia Ruka, Rich Trueman & the 22nd Street Horn Band, The Ukaladies, the Direct Supply Golden Idols and many more.

Thursday, July 6 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

H.O.G.® MEMBER DAY AT SUMMERFEST

Receive 1 FREE weekday admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only, when presenting a valid H.O.G.® (Harley Owners Group®) card. One admission per card. In addition, H.O.G.® members will have exclusive access to the Harley-Davidson™ Hospitality Deck located at the Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse between 5:00 – 9:00 pm. Limited space; first-come, first-served. Once the deck reaches capacity, access will be on a “one out, one in” basis.

Thursday, July 6 • 12:00 – midnight

MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL BOGO TICKET DEAL

Use offer code JSBOGO to purchase 1 Summerfest July 6 General Admission ticket, and get 1 FREE July 6 General Admission ticket. Valid for entry noon to midnight on July 6 only. Offer valid through June 9, 2017, while supplies last. Offer limited to 1,250 BOGO Deals. Tickets must be purchased online at store.summerfest.com/2017-summerfest-july-6-admission-ticket.

Friday, July 7 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

BOSTON STORE DAY

The first 1,500 patrons receive 1 FREE weekday admission ticket, valid the day and time of the promotion, when presenting an original receipt from any Boston Store. Receipt must be dated between June 1 – July 7, 2017. No copies or handwritten receipts will be accepted.

Saturday, July 8 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL “MAKE A CHILD SMILE” DAY

The first 1,500 patrons who donate new or gently used children’s books (preferably picture books and early readers for children birth through age 10) with a $10 minimum value will receive 1 FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. All books collected will be donated to The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum.

Sunday, July 9 • 12:00 – 3:00 pm

SUMMERFEST “FAN APPRECIATION” DAY PRESENTED BY MEIJER

All patrons arriving between noon – 3:00 pm will be admitted for FREE…compliments of Meijer and Summerfest.

SPECIAL OFFERS:

SUMMERFEST GEAR AT BOSTON STORE:

Get your style on! Shop for your Official Summerfest gear including new Summerfest apparel at participating Boston Stores.

MILWAUKEE BUSINESS JOURNAL POWER LUNCH:

All patrons presenting an original coupon (printed in Milwaukee Business Journal) at any ticket window will receive 1 FREE weekday admission ticket valid noon – 2:00 pm that same day. Duplications will not be accepted, original coupons only.