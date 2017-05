× Thousands without power as storms, some strong, push through SE WI

MILWAUKEE — As storms push through SE Wisconsin on Wednesday night, May 17th, the We Energies Outage Map is showing thousands are without power as of 11:00 p.m.

As of 11:00 p.m., We Energies is reporting the following outages:

Walworth Co: 2,834

Waukesha Co: 2,302

Milwaukee Co: 497

CLICK HERE to view the We Energies Outage Map for the very latest on the power outages.